Man shot and killed by Seguin police following traffic stop

Officers had tried to stop the Suzuki SX4, but the driver did not comply. The two passengers bailed out but the driver didn't.

SEGUIN, Texas — A man was shot and killed by police in Seguin following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a man driving a Suzuki SX4 around 1:46 a.m. on N State Hwy 123 Bypass and Mockingbird Lane in Seguin.

The driver did not comply, continuing to drive to the area of S. Milam and Live Oak where the driver finally stopped and the two passengers bailed out of the vehicle.

The driver still refused to exit the vehicle. The passengers told officers that the man had a weapon. Negotiators tried to talk to the driver to get him to exit his vehicle, but he continued to refuse.

Around 3:00 am, the Guadalupe SWAT team was activated. They continued negotiations with the man and at some point, gas was deployed.

Then, at around 4:43am, shots were exchanged between the driver and police.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seguin PD Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are still investigating.

