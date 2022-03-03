Watch Live: Fatal motorcycle crash causing delays

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.

SAN ANTONIO — Traffic on I-35 North at Toepperwein is heavily backed up and the highway is shut down due to a fatal motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.

Drivers are being diverted and forced to exit at Judson Road, and the Total Traffic Network, a traffic surveillance organization in San Antonio, is reporting that there are delays of up to one hour.

A KENS 5 crew is on the scene of the accident and took this video of the traffic still backed up as of 8:45 a.m.

There are no other details on the accident available yet.