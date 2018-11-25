SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed in a shooting overnight on the city's east side in what San Antonio Police are calling a drug deal gone wrong.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened around 2 am Sunday in the 4700 block of Skelton Drive in a subdivision off of East Houston Street.

Before the shooting, SAPD said the victim had advertised selling drugs on social media.

He was outside of his home early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. when two individuals showed up and began arguing with him. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest before taking off.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived. He has only been identified as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

No arrests have been made at this time.

