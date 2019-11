SAN ANTONIO — A motorcycle passenger was hit and killed while out for a Monday night ride, reports say.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foster Road on the northeast side.

Early reports say that a car may have hit the motorcycle, causing the man to fall off.

KENS 5 contacted the medical examiner's office this morning, but they have not identified the man who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.