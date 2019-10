SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fatal crash took place on the east side.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Highway 87 East near South Foster Road.

Authorities said a sedan collided with an 18-wheeler. Upon arrival to the crash site, deputies determined the female driver of the sedan died at the scene.

