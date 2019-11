SAN ANTONIO — Part of I-10 in far East Bexar County has re-opened after a crash killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

The victim died at the scene just before 10 p.m. Sunday between Trainer Hale Road and FM 1218 near Randolph Air Force Base.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office shut down the westbound lanes after the fatal crash. The name of the victim and cause of the crash were not reported.