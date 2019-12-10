SAN ANTONIO — One person died a crash along Wurzbach Parkway Friday afternoon.



The car was wrapped around a concrete pillar just ahead of the Wetmore Road exit. Wurzbach Parkway had been shut down but re-opened within a few hours.

On Saturday, the Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Tristen Gage. According to a post on the City Church International San Antonio Facebook page, Gage served a volunteer with kids through the church.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and said any additional funds will be donated. The fundraiser collected $900 toward its $5,000 goal in its first three hours.

