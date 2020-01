SAN ANTONIO — The mainlanes of I-37 southbound in Atascosa County north of FM 536 are closed due to a fatal crash, according to the official Twitter account of the Texas Department of Transportation- San Antonio.

Traffic is being diverted to Loop 1604 and then to US 281 as a result of the crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

For updates, be sure to follow @TxDOTSanAntonio on Twitter.