One dead, three hurt in rollover on I-10 near Boerne; children ejected from vehicle during crash, police say

BOERNE, Texas — A major car crash closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 near Boerne on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near mile marker 539 on the interstate highway. An SUV driver lost control and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, Boerne Police said.

A 4-year-old child was killed, and three others -- an infant, a 2-year-old child and an adult female driver -- were taken to University Hospital in San Antonio.

Police said all three children were ejected from the vehicle in the crash and may not have been properly restrained in child safety seats.

Police officers and emergency teams were continuing to work at the scene as Monday rush hour approached. The area was expected to be closed until early evening.

3:25 PM UPDATE: Our officers are working a fatality crash on I-10 EB near Mission Pharmacal. All main lanes are closed... Posted by Boerne Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

Drivers heading eastbound (toward San Antonio) on I-10 were being sent onto the exit at North Main Street. Boerne police said residents should expect increased traffic in the city as vehicles from the highway bypass the crash scene.