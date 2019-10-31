SAN ANTONIO — A cyclist was struck and killed by a Chevrolet Silverado Wednesday night, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. between Blanco Road and Dresden Drive on the north side.

Police said the cyclist was riding southbound on Blanco approaching Dresden while on the sidewalk, turning left. The cyclist drifted into the Chevrolet's lane after turning, police said.

Authorities said the Chevrolet driver swerved and jumped a curb in an attempt to avoid the cyclist, but struck the victim, pushing him forward before crashing into a utility pole.

The Chevrolet driver, who police said was not intoxicated, reversed their vehicle and stayed with the victim.

The cyclist died at the scene, but has not been identified. The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for not having an operator's license.

