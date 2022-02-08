Fatal accident reported at I-35 and Evans Road on the northeast side

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that someone was killed in the accident.

SAN ANTONIO — The southbound lanes of I-35 at Evans road in Selma are closed after a fatal accident, officials said.

The crash was first reported around 8:45 a.m.

The accident is causing a massive traffic backup during the morning commute. The highway is closed between Evans Road and Loop 1604/Forum Parkway. Traffic appears to be backed up to Schwab Road.

There was no further details on how the accident happened or victim information. A KENS 5 crew is working to gather more information.