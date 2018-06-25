SAN ANTONIO -- The death of a 5-year-old girl at SeaWorld is sobering reminder for parents and drivers about safety.

Sunday around 8:30 p.m., police say Michaela Tirado got away from her parents and got between two vehicles. They say she darted out and got ran over by a truck. The driver stopped to help but Tirado died.

"There's no indication that he did anything wrong. He's very upset. There's nothing criminal at this time," SAPD spokesperson Michelle Ramos said.

Richard Amiss, a psychotherapist at the Ecumenical Center, said the crash is a reminder that children are vulnerable and parents should discuss the crash with their kids.

"Developmentally, kids cannot judge the speed of oncoming cars," Amiss said. "I would say for the parents to tell their kid: We love you, you're important to us we don't want to lose you. If you cross the street without holding our hand, we could lose you in one second."

Amiss suggests we can reduce distractions with devices and be on alert in areas with children.

"Someone getting fatally wounded at SeaWorld affects everyone. Everyone's saddened about it. I think it's important for not just an individual, person or family, but as a community to be able to protect ourselves," Amiss said.

