Fast-moving fire destroys home on southwest side of town

Officials say the home is a total loss.

SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire destroyed a home on the southwest side of San Antonio early Thursday morning, official say.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Elmo Avenue near S Zarzamora Street just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived, the found flames coming from the home, which officials say had no power, water or gas connected, and bars on all the windows.

The battalion chief on the scene said the homes on either side of the house also suffered some minor damage to their exteriors.

The home where the fire first broke out was a total loss, with estimated damages around $90,000.

“A couple was living in the travel trailer right next to it that also caught fire," said the Battalion Chief. "Don’t know what exactly started it, we have fire investigators investigating the fire.”

Firefighters thought the home was vacant at first, but later heard a woman was living there.

Thi is a developing story.

