Fast-moving fire destroys abandoned home on the north side

Fire crews were called out to the home on Green Meadow, near Jackson Keller and Blanco Road, just before midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire burned through a home on the north side late Thursday night, fire officials said.

Fire crews were called out to the home on Green Meadow, near Jackson Keller and Blanco Road, just before midnight.

Crews say they found a shed in the backyard fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the main home, getting into the attic. Fire officials say hoarding conditions made it hard for them to get to the flames.

Fire officials said the home was vacant because the homeowner passed away a few years ago, but squatters may have been staying there.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.