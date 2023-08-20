Fast-moving brush fire may be to blame for house fire

A second home next door also sustained damage from the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving brush fire may to be blame for damaging a home on the far westside Saturday night.

Officials with Bexar County Fire District 2 tell us when crews got to the house off the 10000 block of Overlook Canyon around 8:30 p.m., they found the house in flames.

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in the area around the same time that officials say may have spread to the home. That brush fire was able to spread quickly due to the dry conditions in our area.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the house when the fire started.

We are still working to gather more details however, no injuries were reported.

A second home next door also suffered some minor damage to the exterior siding from the structure fire.

No other Information was provided.

