SAN ANTONIO — Robert Estrada brings his family to San Pedro Park as often as he can because it’s a shady haven from the summertime heat.

But Monday when the boys arrived, Estrada said he was sad to see several giant trees on the west side of the park bent and broken.

Sitting near caution tape that blocked off the damaged trees, Estrada said, “It reminds me of a valuable pot that's been broken or an archeological fossil that's been broken. These are irreplaceable things that you can't really grow for another hundred or thousand years or whatever.”

Estrada said he considers trees a gift to the future, that his sons should be able to enjoy as they grow up.

“I thought to myself, 'Oh man, it’s kind of a hard sight to see because I'm sure there's a lot of history here,'” Estrada said.

Sue Calberg

San Pedro Park is not the only city venue that took a hard hit from storms last Thursday night and again on Sunday.

Nobody is willing to put a dollar value on the damage done to trees across the city from the powerful storm, but it is extensive.

Dozens of heritage trees snapped and broke, and hundreds of trees have significant limb loss.

A city spokesman said 45 parks experienced some form of significant damage.

As of Monday afternoon, 12 of the sites have been put back in order and seven more are clean but are still waiting for the debris that is piled up to be removed. They say they are working to clean the remaining locations and the effort may take most of the week.

Sue Calberg

Ross Hosea with the Parks and Recreation Department said, “It is dangerous. That's why you see we're trying to mobilize and triage as quickly as we can.”

Hosea said crews from a number of city departments were mobilized as soon as the first storm passed. Hosea said the damage stretches in a band across the city from Woodlawn Park on the west side, through downtown and eastward as far as Martin Luther King Park.

“This has been a coordinated effort to try to get facilities open and restored as quickly as possible,” Hosea said.

Hosea added that while conditions may look bad now, most of these trees are not lost.

"I understand the emotional value. It's tough when we come in here and see all these large trees that have lost limbs, but these trees have survived many, many storms before and they'll probably continue to survive."

Hosea has been working diligently to catalog the damage. He said about a dozen trees in parks were lost and about 100 have lost limbs or other damage.

Sue Calberg

Overall, Hosea said, the city has a substantial tree canopy.

“We're very fortunate to have a lot of trees that have been here for 100 plus years,” Hosea said, adding “We have a healthy canopy in our city and yes, it's hard to see some of these trees damaged, but it's pretty small compared to the overall population of what we have.”

Standing near a giant Cedar Elm with a significant break to a major limb, Hosea said even serious-looking losses can be overcome.

Hosea said, “This tree will survive. What we'll do is have a crew come in and professionally remove those branches at the right place, check the tree for safety issues and make sure there's no other weak branches or things like that, so that the tree is safe to the public and once we've deemed that, then we let it go and continue to monitor it.”

Hosea said a small number of smaller trees will need to be removed.

“If they break at the trunk, or they uproot, typically they will not survive. In our parks I'd say we have a dozen or so, that we've had total losses, that either snapped at the trunk or were uprooted and we're working on getting those removed but fortunately, those lost were relatively small.”

Hosea said they do treat wounds to oak trees to prevent oak wilt, but otherwise, they let nature work on her own time.

“With Cedar Elm, it's better for the tree to not put anything on it. We will continue to monitor the trees for health. If we see growth coming in the next year or so and the tree is naturally recovering on its own, then no other treatments are needed,” Hosea said.

Hosea said crews are working as fast as they can and while the job continues, they encourage everyone to be extremely cautious of the danger.