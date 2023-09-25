Girl found safe after going missing in Farmers Branch

Police said the little girl went missing early Monday morning. She was found safe hours later.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A missing three-year-old has been found safe after going missing in Farmers Branch early Monday morning.

Police said the little girl had went missing at 4:45 a.m. on Springville Lane. The department shared her information on social media and an AMBER Alert was issued shortly after.

The department updated their alert on social media saying the three-year-old had been found as of 10:10 a.m. Monday.

An officer at the search scene told WFAA that her family found her walking alone earlier that morning. They gave police the update when the AMBER Alert was issued.

No other information is available at this time.