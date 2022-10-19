Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving

Turkey can be preordered now, reports CNN Newsource.

SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving.

The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted.

The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and throw it in the oven.

The company says it feeds between eight and twelve people.

The turkey from Popeye’s made its debut in 2001 and has been an annual tradition for some.

Pre-orders have started and the turkeys can be picked up at local locations or delivered.

