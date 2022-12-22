Fans brave freezing temps for Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth

“I think we’re all crazy for being here,” said Baylor fan Jason Campbell. “But we support them, and we’ll do it.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — Typically, freezing temperatures would keep people home. Despite an arctic blast hitting North Texas, the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium went on.

Crowds bundled up and braved the brutal cold to watch the Baylor Bears and U.S. Air Force Academy face off.

The cold weather didn’t stop Trent Thompson, a resident of Amarillo, from attending the game to cheer on Baylor.

“We’re super fans, that’s all we can say,” Thompson said.

Andrea Cameron wore layers of jackets to watch her son, Josh Cameron (#34). He’s a wide receiver for Baylor.

“We are insane,” Cameron said. “It is freezing out, here anything for my kid though! Sic ‘em Bears!”

During the game Thursday evening, temperatures in Fort Worth were in the single digits. The arctic front brought in subzero wind chills with wind gusts of around 20 mph

Kea Westbrook, a Baylor fan, struggled to walk with the layered clothing she put on to fight the cold.

“I’m wearing a, jacket, hoodie, sweater, more shirts, it’s not enough!” Westbrook said.

While the game went on, weather forced several other cancellations. Veterans Village and Tailgate Outpost were both called off.

The giant field-sized flag display was canceled due to the wind, and the All Veteran Group parachuters display didn’t happen.

Unable to cope with freezing temperatures, crowds of fans began leaving the game before halftime.