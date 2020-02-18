SAN ANTONIO — A family's house and cars were hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting at their southwest-side home.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Port Shire Drive near Old Pearsall Road.

Police said three people were in the home when the shooting took place; a man, a woman and a child. None of them were hit.

Authorities said around ten shots were fired at the house for unknown reasons. No arrests have been reported.

