Family of four without home after fire breaks out inside apartment unit

SAFD said thankfully, the fire was contained to a small area. That’s because of some fire walls installed in the apartments.

SAN ANTONIO — A family of four is without their home after a fire broke out in their apartment.

The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the city's west side.

The San Antonio Fire Department battalion chief said they believe there was electrical malfunction that caused the fire to break out in the ceiling or attic area.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they saw a small fire in the corner of the roof and heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment.

The battalion chief praised the fact that the firewall prevented the flames from spreading to the other apartments. Fire walls are fire resistant barriers found between, or through buildings

Crews said no one was hurt