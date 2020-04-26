SAN ANTONIO — Kimberly Cruz didn’t think her day would end like this.

“For you to wake up and see something's gone, it’s like a total loss again,” she said.

When KENS 5 first reached out to Cruz, we wanted to help her find something that was stolen—something she says was priceless to her and her family.

A few hours later, one call would turn her frown upside down.

“She tells me, 'You need to hurry up and get your clothes on,'" Cruz said.

The truck belonging to her brother in law was stolen Thursday night, and left this family feeling empty. A few days later, on Saturday, it was recovered at a self-service car wash on the south side of town.

“He was an amazing brother to everybody," Cruz said. "He was an amazing uncle to everybody. He was the backbone of the family."

The truck was found with little visible damage, and now the San Antonio Police Department is looking for the person that took it.

Cruz says the family, who offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who found it, couldn’t be any happier.

“It was something heartfelt. We were like, 'Yes we got the truck back!' And everybody was hugging and crying," Cruz said. "But, like I said, it was a sentimental truck. He valued that truck just as much as we do."

