SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy is charged with murdering a mother and her pregnant daughter. The arrest comes nearly two months after the women were killed.

However, the loss is fresh for their family like Damian Quiroz. "I lost everything," he said. "I am at rock bottom."

Malinda Quiroz is waiting for her three family members to come back. But they won't ever return home. In one day, she lost all three of them.

"It is still hard," she said. "It is like re-living that first day."

Her daughter, Janette, and granddaughter Bernadett, who was nearly eight months pregnant, were shot and killed at an apartment complex on the south side.

"Since all of this happened, I am one pissed woman," she said.

The arrest of the teen comes on the day of Janette's birthday. Malinda still isn't sure why they were killed. She said she doesn't believe they knew the young boy.

Janette's 18-year-old, Damian, is taking it day-by-day. "Part of me is happy that he got caught," he said.

The family now prepares for the next step in this fight for justice. And one thing is for certain, they want the teen punished.

"Death penalty is what I want," Malinda said. "Age, to me, doesn't matter, cause he did a grown-up mess."

Police say the 14-year-old boy was already in custody for a charge of aggravated robbery. He is now charged with capital murder.

