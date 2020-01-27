SAN ANTONIO — A little girl is without her father after he was shot and killed outside of a McDonald's.

On Jan. 15, San Antonio police said there was a confrontation at the restaurant off Culebra Road. Kyle Warren, 29, was shot. Police said two suspects ran off before they arrived.

Warren leaves behind his five-year-old daughter, Allison. He shared custody with Allison's mother. Kyle's father and stepmother are helping the single mother in his absence.

David Stamm, Kyle's dad, said he and Allison were best friends. The two would skateboard together and play by the pond.

"Dad's little girl, no doubt," David said. "She knows Dad's watching over her. We did tell her that Dad's not going to be able to answer back, but you can talk to him anytime. He's going to hear you and he's going to listen to you and he's going to watch you."

Life for Allison without her dad will be difficult. Michelle Little, Kyle's stepmother, said Allison was his world.

"She doesn't understand why bad people would do that to her daddy," Michelle said. "As hard as it was for us to say goodbye, watching her was heart-wrenching."

Instead of flowers, they're asking for donations to Kyle's memorial fund. David said Allison will have access to the fund to further her education once she turns 18 years old.

"It's not about us," David said. "It's all his daughter. After all the interest, she'll have a nice little start."

David said his son's top priority was taking care of Allison and they want to do the same.

So far, they've collected more than $1,600.

