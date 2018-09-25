SAN ANTONIO — The family of 15-year-old Sonny Vidales is crying for answers and justice. They said the teen was shot in his own bed early Saturday morning.

His killer remains at large, and the family wants to set the record straight about the teen. There is no suspect information at this point. Investigators aren't sure where the shooting actually happened.

PREVIOUSLY: Teen who died in front of his mother after south-side shooting identified

Angela Barrera and Christina Alvarez just lost their oldest nephew.

"It is hard," they said. "My nephew wasn't in the streets. He was here, at home with his family. He was in the bedroom when he got shot."

It was around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when the family said Sonny came running in to his mom's room at their home on Adolph Street on the city's south side.

"She kept yelling, 'son what happened?'" they said. "She kept yelling, 'Sonny! Sonny!' She said he was taking his last breath."

But it was too late. Sonny died just moments later after begging his mom for help.

"He was a good person," Barrera said. "He was a good kid. He had his whole life still. They took it from him. They took it from him. And my sister will never be able to see him."

Police on scene had originally said Sonny walked in the front door with a gunshot wound, but the family said that isn't true. They said Sonny was in bed. Police said a gun shot went through the hip and exited through the shoulder.

The aunts just want to remember the young man who they said had a caring heart.

"He didn't care what situation you where in, if you asked him for help, he was going to help you," they said. "He was going to help you."

Now, the family is asking for the public's help about the case.

"Even if it is the tiniest information, let us know," Barrera said. "The streets will talk. We will find them."

The family is raising money for funeral expenses. They will have a plate sale on Saturday:

1449 Culebra Road

(Next door to El Torreon)

Time : 10:30 until the food runs out

They also have a GoFundMe account established.

