A local family is seeking help to find their loved one.

Nathan Hoffer was last seen in the northeast San Antonio and Live Oak area on Tuesday morning. His family says he suffers from mental illness.

He is 6-foot-3, 170 lbs. with light brown hair almost to his shoulders, a mixed beard of strawberry blonde, light brown and grey. He has blue-grey eyes.

He was last seen wearing flip-flops, shorts and a T-shirt. He has two tattoos: a green four-leaf clover on his upper left arm and a pisces symbol at the base of his neck.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Live Oak Police Department at 210-653-0033.

