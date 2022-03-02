“I want him home,” she said tearfully. “I want him safe. I want him home safe. That’s the main thing. I want him home safe. I don’t want anything to happen to him."



Orion Guillory's family is holding onto hope that they'll find him.



“He has been missing since Sunday,” his mother said. “He went to go watch the game. I talked to him and he said he'll be coming after the game at Land Lord's. I haven’t seen him since.”



They say he drove from Orange to a Port Arthur bar to watch football. Four days later, this mother is frantic.



“The phone keeps going to voicemail. It's not like him,”



Monic Guillory said Orion Guillory goes by the nickname "O". She usually talks to him every day.



“He always has his phone and he'll always call. He was most definitely going to call and talk about the game,” Monic Guillory said



Her only clue is a strange phone call from one of his friends.



“…They said he was in an accident. The fire trucks and EMS is everywhere. I'm a nurse. I have connections. Nothing nowhere. 911 didn't have no incidents of that car being in no accident,” Monic Guillory said.



Now they've filed missing persons reports with police in both Orange and Port Arthur, and they're begging for help.



“If you see him or you see the car doesn't have rims, it's a regular manufacture rim. if you see it call somebody,” Monic Guillory said.



Approximately 2,300 people go missing each day in the US. Monic Guillory said she is hoping the help of the community will help her son no longer be a part of that number.



“Just call any police department, any sheriff. He is registered as a missing person nationwide,” Monic Guillory said.



Monic Guillory said they are planning to develop a search group to find Orion Guillory and bring him home.

