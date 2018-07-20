SAN ANTONIO- The starting price for Tesla's new 'affordable' family sedan is $35,000 with a standard battery. At least that's what the company proclaimed when it's new 'Model 3' rolled into San Antonio Friday morning.

However, the $35,000 is for a Model 3 equipped with a battery that won't be available for the next six to nine months, according to the staff at Tesla San Antonio-Dominion.

Customers who don't want to wait will have to buy the 'long-range battery,' which puts the vehicle in the $49,000 price range.

The $14,000-price difference wasn't an issue for Lynea Martin-Raglin when she came into the dealership to get a better feel for the Model 3. "I love it more than I thought just looking on YouTube videos," she said.

The mother of two has already put together her Model 3. She'll have it by November.

Carlos Archuleta brought his son Andre to look at Teslas. They were surprised to see the Model 3 in the showroom.

The vehicle was not available for test drives yet. Andre is a good student who has done his homework on Teslas.

"You have more visibility," Andre said. "You have different steering. You have different screens."

His father wants to reward his son's hard work at school by giving him a key to the Tesla Model 3.

"We want to get a family car," Archuleta said. "My son really likes them and I really like them a lot."

The Archuletas expect to get their vehicle before December.

Tesla San Antonio-Dominion expects their all-electric and luxury appeal to draw customers in to see the Model 3 in the coming days.

