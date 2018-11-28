Fredericksburg, the Hill Country holiday tourist destination, has been rocked by two recent murders happening within about a month of each other.

The latest homicide started as a missing person's case. Roxanne Garza said her family last saw her sister, Martha Christie Garza, on November 17.

"She doesn't have her purse or her shoes or nothing like that," Roxanne Garza said. "It was very out of character of her, because she always let someone know if she was going somewhere and my mom said she never intended to go anywhere at all."

The family was concerned, as Martha Christie Garza was a diabetic and could not go long without her medication. "Right away, my mom called the cops and told them she had health issues and they got on it real fast," Roxanne said.

The family, along with the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office, searched for the 43 year old, who was last seen with a family friend, Porfirio Hernandez Gonzalez.

On Friday, November 23 - five days after she was reported missing - deputies delivered the news to the family.

"My mom called and told me about my sister, that they had found her. I was happy at first, and I was like, 'where at,' and she said that he killed her and I dropped to my knees, just crying and crying," Roxanne said.

Deputies said Garza was found by hunters on a private property near the Pecan Creek Area, but at this time they have not named a suspect. As the investigation continues, the family is making arrangements to say their final goodbyes to the mother of two who was loved by many.

"My sister's been through enough already," Roxanne said. "What really hurts me is her 9-year-old daughter picked out what she wanted her mom to wear, how her makeup was, everything. She shouldn't have to go through that."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, as well as an Avon fundraiser. The services are scheduled for this Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office at 830-997-7585.

© 2018 KENS