Family says shooting death might be a hate crime

Siblings of victim hope community comes forward with clues.

SAN ANTONIO — A heartbroken family is desperately seeking information about whoever killed their well-loved son and brother.

It happened in broad daylight in the parking lot of a north east side apartment complex Tuesday.

Jason Leard said, "There's nothing we won't do to get justice for our brother."

Family members said until about 2:30 Tuesday, 31-year-old Zachary Leard was the kind of soul who lit up every space he ever entered.

His siblings said he was a fun and loving person. His sister Joslyn agreed saying, "That's not enough to describe him."

They say they don't know why Zach was in the 6900 block of Vandiver, but they wonder if he was lured to his death by a social media app.

Jason said "It could be a hate crime. My brother was gay."

Police say someone shot Zach and left him to die in a parking lot, and then took his dark blue Nissan Rogue with a distinctive sticker and Texas license plate of PLY2580.

Joslyn said, "He worked at a prominent gay bar, Pegasus, so I would say to the members of the LGTQ [sic]PLUS community, and especially who knew my brother, you knew him best. Any information you can provide will be helpful."

Police have released few clues related to the murder.