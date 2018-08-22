Family members have confirmed that it was 68-year-old Barbara Lowe who died when she could not escape from her burning apartment on Monday night in the Medical Center area.

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. at the Ashler Oaks Apartment complex at 4100 Parkdale.

Family members also said that the man who was critically burned in the incident is Lowe’s son and he is fighting for his life.

A spokesman for the Army's Institute for Surgical Research, the place commonly called the “burn unit” on San Antonio Military Medical Center campus, said that Jesse Wadley is in serious condition.

The medical examiner is still saying their ID is only tentative, but family members are actively mourning their loss on social media.

They are also asking for prayers for the victim's son.

Patricia Hickman-Lampley says the victim, Barbara Lowe, was her sister, so she is flying in from out of state tonight to support her nephew.

She said that Wadley is fighting an uphill battle and will need plenty of prayer.

Meanwhile, the restoration effort at the complex continues. Most of the burned areas are now boarded up and the area is surrounded by temporary fencing.

But for those who are now homeless, it is a hard wait.

On the phone, Gentri Birch, who ran from the burning building with her newborn in her arms and her other two children, said the apartment promised to have some answers on Tuesday, but she is still waiting for relocation help.

Birch said that she was able to visit with case workers from the American Red Cross who were able to provide for their immediate needs, but she said she is in a motel with three little ones, very few resources, and a great deal of frustration.

Arson investigators are still working to identify what caused the fire that wiped out 12 apartments. They say that picking through the rubble will be a dangerous, slow process and they still need to talk with some witnesses.

