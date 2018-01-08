The details are even more painful than we first imagined.

Rosa Estrada said the victim, Jose Luna-Acosta, was her brother-in-law.

Of his sudden and tragic accidental death, Estrada said, “I'm sad and mad at the same time. I can't tell you that I'm either or, because it's both.”

Estrada said Luna-Acosta came to this country from Mexico to build a better life for his wife and four children. She said he was one of many family members who made the trek here.

"They are all working men, very, very hard working men, and he died like he lived, working, working. Working to support his family here and his family in Mexico," Estrada said.

But Friday, that all came to an end when Luna-Acosta was crushed by the house he was working under in the 700 block of Texas Avenue on the west side.

“The homeowner was there when the house collapsed. She heard the noise. She and her son heard the noise so they ran out, and when she ran out, she thought the house was going to fall,” Estrada said.

Estrada said the homeowner and her young son tried to help free the man when there was a partial collapse during a foundation renovation project. "But there was nothing she or her son could do because the house was too heavy for them. They couldn't lift it," Estrada said.

Estrada said the homeowner told the family it was an especially tragic moment.

“Him trying to fight for his life, he wound up scratching her arm off, and wound up giving her gashes on her arm from where he was trying to, you know, breathe and he couldn't breathe, and then he stopped breathing by the time the paramedics got there. He had already stopped breathing,” Estrada said.

Estrada said the contractor left her brother-in-law to die, watching the rescue effort from down the street, rather than trying to help. "To me, it's despicable, because this man, he's a Mexican, just like my brother-in-law was Mexican. He left another Mexican behind," Estrada said.

Estrada said the family learned of the death when the contractor showed up to drop off the victim’s personal property several hours after the incident.

“He dropped off his things, and said, ‘Here's his things and I'm sorry for your loss,’ and he made it seem like he had been there, like he tried to help him, like he was the one supporting my brother-in-law through the whole time there. He never told us that he never got near the house,” Estrada said.

Estrada said the family wants justice, so this does not happen to another family. "I hope he understands that what he did was wrong and that no man should be left behind," she said. "Nobody should be treated the way my brother in law was treated. Nobody."

Both the victim’s family and the homeowner, Rick Herrera, agree that the contractor has not been in contact with them since Friday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

Representatives from the City’s Development Services Division said the contractor did not have a permit to do foundation work. An investigation is underway to determine what sanctions the contractor might face.

Meanwhile, the homeowner said he has been under pressure from Code Compliance to make repairs to his home. Herrera said he had an August 1 deadline and hired the contractor last week to make that goal.

To learn more about licensed contractors and the permit process, here is a link to the City's website.

