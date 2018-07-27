"A very loving relationship was broken apart."

That's what Cherin Ehlke sees when she hold photos of her daughter, Kylie Warren.

"She had a very loving family that grieves today and always will; she is a great loss to society,” Ehlke said.

A loving mother, a sister, and a friend to many. That's what Ehlke wants people to remember about her daughter, not her brutal murder in October of 2016.

According to BCSO investigators, Warren was found dead after a welfare check. She had been out with friends the night before.

Investigators say a dark colored SUV was in the area around the time she was murdered.

In an effort to bring justice, Ehlke has raised $5,000, bringing the reward for information to $10,000.

"For my daughter, it wasn't hard, it was just something that needed to be done. I need the person to come forward more than I need that money,” Ehlke said. She said her daughter was a victim of domestic violence.

Warren had a protection order against her husband and was planning to divorce him. Ehlke said her daughter’s ex was picked up for the murder, but the district attorney tells us his office is waiting for new evidence to be developed in the case before moving forward with a charge.

The DA says the investigation is ongoing.

"It is beyond belief that the case would be dismissed. The Sheriff's Department knew nothing about it. They have plenty of evidence to put him away,” she said.

Ehlke hopes someone has evidence, information, or proof that could finally put the killer behind bars. "I need this done for my daughter and for my family to be able to rest at night peacefully that he was caught,” Ehlke said.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

