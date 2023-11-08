'We are so thankful': Family of teen who fell into grain bin auger shares update

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The quick actions of firefighters, EMS and the St. Charles County farming community stopped a bad situation from getting much worse, according to the family of a recently injured teenager.
Brandon "Bubba" Wiesehan had to be taken by helicopter to a local hospital after he got stuck in a grain bin auger on Thursday. The family posted an update on his condition Saturday morning.
"He broke his tibia and his fibula and had surgery to clean out the wound and set the bone," the family said in a Facebook post. "They put in a rod and a halo with pins. His blood flow is looking good as well as his pulse in this leg."
Bubba was scheduled to have a second surgery on Saturday but it was pushed to tomorrow, the family said.
"We want to say a HUGE thank you to all the firefighters, EMS and everyone else within the farming community that came out and helped him and are still continuing to help in anyway that they can. We are so thankful for each and everyone of you."
The family said they would post another update on Sunday after the teen went through surgery.
ORIGINAL REPORTING: Teen airlifted after becoming trapped in grain bin auger in St. Charles County
