SAN ANTONIO — Monday will mark 8 months since anyone has seen or heard from a San Antonio native traveling in Peru. Loved ones of Carla Valpeoz have been desperately searching for the 35 year old who was traveling as she battled a deteriorating eye condition.

Carla wanted to see the world before she went completely blind.

Eight months ago, she ventured to the Pisac Archeological Park in Peru to take in the Incan ruins.

"Police have not found any evidence leading us to my sister's whereabouts," Carlos Valpeoz, Carla's brother told KENS 5 via Skype. "It's very difficult not knowing what happened to Carla."

But recently a travel advisory issued by the U.S Department of State warned Americans of crime and terrorism in parts of Peru, including Cusco, a town Carla stayed in prior to disappearing.

"It was somewhat of a relief," Carlos said.

Just somewhat.

Since what wasn't included in the advisory was the Sacred Valley, the area Carla traveled to from Cusco the day she was last seen.

"My family has been advocating and have had direct conversations with people at the embassy in Lima about including this area in travel advisories," he said. "We just want to bring awareness to the dangers of traveling in this region because the dangers are very real."

Dangers they feel Carla may have faced as they fear the worst.

"I understand that the possibility of my sister not being alive is very real and my family and I have prepared ourselves for the worst," Carlos said. "We're not going to give up. What happened to my sister was not right and if someone is responsible for her disappearance we want to make sure that that person never hurts anybody else again."

Carlos' father has spent most of his time in Peru since Carla disappeared. He has vowed to not give up his search until his daughter is found. A GoFundMe was created to offset their search and rescue costs.

