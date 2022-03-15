Family of man killed by police demand body cam footage at vigil

"Nobody deserves this... but, for sure, he didn't deserve this," cried Jasmine Johnson, who says the man San Antonio police killed Monday is her brother.

SAN ANTONIO — Relatives of a man shot and killed by San Antonio police Monday want the department to release body camera footage of the incident.

Neighbors and family gathered Tuesday for a vigil to remember 28-year-old Kevin Johnson.

"This is where we have to come now... to have some kind of peace with my brother," Jasmine Johnson, Kevin's brother, said before a balloon release.

She and her relatives dispute nearly every detail included in police chief William McManus's account of the shooting.

He told reporters that officers were on routine patrol when they recognized Johnson from two felony arrest warrants; one for assault of an officer and the other for possession of a firearm.

It is not clear whether these warrants are outstanding or stem from a prior, judicially-resolved event.

McManus says police attempted to stop the man, but Johnson ran away. At some point during the chase, McManus alleges the man reached for a gun in his pants waistband.

Authorities say they recovered a firearm from Johnson after the shooting.

"What happened yesterday should've definitely never, ever, ever, ever happened," Jasmine Johnson said.

She claims Johnson did not have a gun, and that police hit her brother with their car.

Relatives say they've not heard from SAPD, though some met with city councilman Mario Bravo Tuesday. None of the family members have seen Johnson's body, they say.

"Nobody deserves this at all," Johnson said. "But for sure, (Kevin) didn't deserve this."

Friends and neighbors blamed police for chaos at the crime scene. Bystanders hurled objects that appeared to be rocks at officers and beat on a patrol car.

Police pepper-sprayed the group, which included Johnson's mother. SAPD arrested at least one person after the incident.

More than 100 people attended Tuesday's vigil, including neighborhood pastor Vincent Johnson.