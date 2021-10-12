A close family member of the mom and son hit by a car Wednesday in Hyde Park is pleading with the public for help finding the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are still searching for a green sedan with a garbage bag on the back driver's side.

They believe the person driving the vehicle may know information about a recent hit-and-run in Hyde Park. The hit-and-run happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

Rachel Pannell and her son, Jett Taylor, 10, were crossing Hyde Park Road after he got off the school bus. The two were struck by a vehicle before making it across the street.

First Coast News spoke with Pannell's sister who says the family is in need of the community's help.

She says her sister and nephew were badly injured.

"He sustained head trauma. He had bleeding on his brain. His mouth was injured. His jaw... he actually went into surgery yesterday to do that. He’s going to have a few teeth replaced," said Dana Mancell, Pannell's sister.

Mancell says her nephew was unconscious until Friday morning.

She says her sister is also badly injured.

"She broke both of her clavicles and has injuries to her spine. She’s pretty banged up and bruised," said Mancell.

Right now Mancell is asking for the community to continue praying for the family and she says she needs people to look out for the suspect's vehicle.

"Be vigilant. We believe this car was a green Honda Civic. Anyone that lives along Hyde Park… please review your security cams and your ring cams and see if maybe we can find the footage. This happened Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.," said Mancell.