Family of four escapes house fire on east side

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A family of four escaped from a burning home on the east side of town early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. on the 1400 block of East Carson near Tilden Street.

One of the residents said she believed the fire began in the middle of the home, but the person who lived in that room was not home at the time. She told officials that she was outside when the fire started, and went inside to get her family and pets out safely.

No injuries were reported and officials say the fire will be under investigation.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.