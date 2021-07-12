Family of Damian Daniels urges DA to move case forward

Family members of Damian Daniels are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon in front of the district attorney's office.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of a man killed by deputies is urging the Bexar County District Attorney to move his case to a grand jury.

Later, a spokesperson for the DA's office said they intend to present the case to a grand jury sometime in December.

Daniels, armed with a gun and knife, was having a mental crisis episode following a series of calls to the 11200 block of Liberty Field on August 25, 2020.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the deputies were trying to help Daniels, but it turned into an altercation. The 31-year-old was killed after a two-minute-long struggle that began when he reached for a deputy's taser.

Protests and scrutiny continued to follow BCSO’s management of the situation, which did not include mental health staffing funded by the county.