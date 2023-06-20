Family of baby killed in drunk driving crash searching for stuffed bunny

The stuffed bunny was given to the family after the baby girl passed away. It contains a recording of her heartbeat.

ODESSA, Texas — A 6-week-old girl was killed in a wreck involving a drunk driver last week.

Right now, the family of the little girl, named Eliana, is planning a funeral, but they are also searching for something very special, a stuffed bunny.

This stuffed bunny contains a recording of Eliana's heartbeat. The bunny hasn't left her mother or brothers side.

"We could all hear her heartbeat loud and clear through the machine in the room," said Robert Pasquale, Eliana's grandfather. "Well while they were doing that for us they recorded it, the actual audio of it, then it was installed on this bunny. You squeezed it, the heartbeat beat out loud."

Her mother and brother keep it with them, but the bunny was taken from the Walmart in West Odessa while Nallely was in the bathroom.

"When she walked out it was gone," said Pasquale.

They believe two children around the age of 6 or 7 may have taken the bunny and they're just asking for a safe return.

"Why turn a negative into more negative," said Pasquale. "Why not turn a negative into a positive? Use this as a teaching lesson for the kids to where we can sit down and be like, 'hey look, this meant so much to her and you hurt her, but you did her good by bringing it back. So I want to reward you for it.' So I want to give the kids each 100 bucks if they'll step forward."