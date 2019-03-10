SAN ANTONIO — The family of a murdered mother moves closer to closure. Air Force Major Andre McDonald is now indicted in the murder of his wife, Andreen.

Her cousin, Cheryl Spencer, said this is just one step closer to the process. "Our lives have been ruined," she said.

In July, her loved one's body was found four months after she went missing. Andreen was left in a field far north Bexar county. The mother's remains appeared to have been covered with wood and set on fire. Investigators believe Andre killed her and tried to cover it up. The family hasn't been able to say their final goodbye. Andreen hasn't been buried.

"Andre McDonald has denied my family of participating in social norms of burying and grieving. That's what is keeping us so low," Spencer said.

She said they're ready for the trial and will leave it up to the justice system.

"Anything he is going to tell us isn't going to bring Andreen back," she said. "But, I just think that some answers to why, and what, would give us a little bit of ease."

Murder is a first-degree felony. If convicted, Andre could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison.

"In the Jamaican culture, we are kind of an eye for eye type of people," Spencer said. "If you are asking me what I feel about it, I think my answer is... I'm Jamaican."

According to online records, a trial date has been set for November 14.

RELATED: Andre McDonald indicted for murder, tampering with evidence

RELATED: Timeline | Andreen McDonald found; husband charged with murder

RELATED: Family, friends place cross for Andreen McDonald near spot where she was found

RELATED: Documents detail early hours of McDonald investigation, suggests daughter saw victim's body being burned

RELATED: New information uncovered in case of missing mother feared dead