SAN ANTONIO — 4 adults and 4 children that were living in a trailer home in the Garden Valley Mobile Home Park made it out safely after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a fire started in the closet for the air conditioner, according to SAFD's fire chief.

While everyone made it out of the trailer home safe, a few were being checked out for smoke inhalation.

The family was displaced by the fire but will be staying with relatives in the area.

Damages to the home are estimated to be around $25,000.