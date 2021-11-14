Family mourns 63-year-old who died in south side house fire on Saturday

Family says that 63-year-old Edward Martinez was a recently retired construction worker who lived at the home for more than half of his life.

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire on the city’s south side left one man dead.

Family is identifying the victim as 63-year-old Edward Martinez--who lived at his home on Flanders Avenue for more than half of his life.

A San Antonio man died after his home caught fire overnight. Family identified him as 63 year old Edward Martinez. This was the home he and 8 siblings grew up in. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Jw5T7ebMim — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) November 14, 2021

“I’m just kind of in shock right now. I’m trying to contain myself, and it’s just, I’m grieving in my own way but I know I’m going to grieve more,” Ven Martinez, Edward’s brother told KENS 5.

The home at 1533 Flanders Avenue holds many memories for Martinez and his eight siblings.

“We grew up here as kids, back in the mid-’80s, and he came back and lived here for 30 years,” Martinez said.

His brother Edward had recently retired from a career in construction. His work never stopped when he was off the clock.

“Everybody loved him, he’d give his shirt off his back for you. He’d do everything for you, he would cut the neighbor’s grass. From what I hear, the neighbors, they loved him,” Martinez said.

Ven’s cousin called when the house went up in flames on Saturday night.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire was reported around 10:15 pm. Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

While the 63-year-old was a caregiver in his community—the family says he couldn’t walk.

A neighbor who was watching crews fight the fire says they would give Edward meals on occasion.

Martinez says he’s heard many kind words about his older brother following the fire.

“I had a neighbor…wanted to know some information about the services. You know, and I told her I would get back to her. She had tears in her eyes, from that tells me that he was loved,” he said.

The fire department is investigating what may have caused the fire and the family says the home is a total loss.

The Martinez family still processing their grief—but want to keep Edward’s memory alive.

“We’re going to get together as a family, and the first thing we’re going to do is start talking about good memories. We want to make sure that we don’t forget my brother because he was a real good man,” he said.

Their hope is that Eddy was not in any pain when he passed.