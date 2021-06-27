Family of missing Fort Hood soldier Spc. Abram Salas says it's unlike him to disappear

Attempts to contact Salas since he was reported missing by his unit on June 23 have been unsuccessful, Fort Hood says.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The family of missing Fort Hood solider Specialist Abram Salas II told 6 News they suspect foul play in Salas' disappearance.

Salas' unit reported that he failed to report to work on June 23, Fort Hood said in a press release. Attempts to contact the soldier by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family have been unsuccessful.

According to the family, Salas got married five days before he was reported missing, adding that it is not like him to disappear.

The family said they plan to hold a missing person vigil for Salas on June 28 at 4:30 p.m. on the corner of Rancier Drive and Fort Hood Street.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is asking for the public's help in finding Salas. The military post said he may be driving a four door, white Dodge Dart with Texas license plate NFP-2796. Salas is described as a Hispanic man who is 5' 6" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Hood said they believe Salas left on his own accord for unknown reasons. The military post added that credible information indicated he may be in the San Antonio area.

Anyone with information related to Salas' whereabouts or details related to the conditions he went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170. Fort Hood said law enforcement officials would protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence.