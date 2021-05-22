Dog passes away after house fire on city's west side

Crews were able to put the fire out, although the damage estimate was not reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A family made out it of their burning home, but their dog passed away from smoke inhalation, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Villa Rose on the city's west side.

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire in the living room of the one-story home. SAFD pushed their way into the bedroom to pull the dog out of the house.

They attempted CPR, but the dog passed away. Crews were able to put the fire out, although the damage estimate was not reported.

The cause of the fire was also not reported, but the family will be displaced for now, SAFD said.