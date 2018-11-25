SAN ANTONIO — A family is without a home after a fire on the city's northwest side late Saturday night.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the family's unit in The Park at Colonnade Apartments caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street.

SAFD said the family was in the laundry room when the fire started. Firefighters responded and were able to stop the fire from spreading to other units.

The family's seven cats died in the fire.

The apartment sustained an estimated $100,000 in damage. SAFD ruled the fire as accidental.

Other residents were able to return to their apartments.

Officials with SAFD said the family plans to stay with other family in town.

