Family keeping strong after house destroyed in fire sparked by lightning

There was a shocking moment of fear when the Villar family realized they were without the bare necessities such as food and clothing.

SAN ANTONIO — The Villar family planned for a relaxing movie night, inside from the stormy weather, but Monday evening turned into a night of disaster.

“I was at the grocery store at H-E-B and we were pretty much just going to make it a movie night, it’s going to be raining and then on our way home, my neighbor called me – Jeanene – saying our house was on fire,” Michael Villar said.

Villar, a husband and father of two raced inside the home, rescuing a couple of the dogs. Eva, the third pup, escaped amid the chaos and remains missing.

Bexar County officials assume lightning sparked the fire off Sandy White and Gully Hill around the hour of 5 p.m. on Monday.

“I remember the first night, it was just like, where are we going to spend the night. Do we have clothes, do we have food? All the food we had was spoiled. It was like, what are we going to do,” Villar said.

Villar has spent the last three days scouring the home for anything salvageable. He gave KENS 5 a tour of the burnt-up structure.

“This my son’s room. To be honest, his room was probably hit first. Take a look at the fan, the way it melted. It’s crazy,” Villar said.

Villar and family have settled at an RV park while insurance assesses damages and next steps are determined.

The Red Cross, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and neighbors continue to support the Villars as they deal with the total loss of their home.

Villar has expressed immense gratitude for the help and hopes the other family whose house was struck by lightning is also receiving proper assistance as well.

“I was thinking about that family as well and I hope they’re doing well because at this time, seeing what I’m seeing and they’re going to need support to,” Villar said.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the Villar family with expenses.