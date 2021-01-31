Family in Elmendorf asking for community's help after fire damages house and destroys shed

For Janet Jackson, the biggest blessing to come out of the fire is that no one was hurt as a result.

ELMENDORF, Texas — One Elmendorf family is financially struggling after a fire damaged their house three days after Christmas.

“Why after all that I’ve gone through this year did this have to happen again? 2020 was not a good year for me,” said Janet Jackson.

Jackson lost her husband, Roger, of over 40 years to cancer in the fall. Now she’s dealing with another loss.

She was going to work when she got a call from her daughter saying the house was on fire. Jackson turned around and came home to smoke and flame.

Elmendorf fire crews extinguished the blaze and have yet to determine a cause.

Jackson’s and her daughter’s house were partially damaged as a result. Jackson’s husband’s shed was also destroyed in the fire.

“My husband had a lot of antique tools,” Jackson said.

While memories were turned to ash, lives were saved.

“No one was hurt. That’s the biggest blessing I have out of this but then I have no place to live,” Jackson said.

Jackson is being taken care of by her son, daughter and granddaughters while she works toward repairing the place she once called home for at least two decades.

“I want to continue living here. I want to get it fixed up so I can move back in,” she said. “I have family and I have friends and I have Seed of Hope Church but there’s only so much they can do.”

The Jackson’s have setup a GoFundMe where community members can donate to assist with their efforts in rebuilding. Click here to learn more.