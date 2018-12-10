A 22-year-old man is missing in Uvalde after floodwaters swept his truck away. The Ojeda family is holding on to hope, waiting for an update on Patrick Ojeda.

Patrick's mother, Joanna, just hopes that the search crews don't give up.

"Somebody, please find him," she said.

His father, Aaron, said that Monday was the last time the family spoke to him.

"The last thing we told him, because he was heading out to some jobs, was to be careful because of all the rain," he said.

Patrick called 9-1-1 for help early Wednesday morning. Investigators say that his pickup got trapped on a bridge on Highway 187 South at the Sabinal River. However, when police got there, they saw something bad happen.

"He was trying to get out of the truck through the window," Aaron said. "And they said a big gust of wind or a big gush of water or something hit the truck and pushed it down the stream with him trying to get out. And that was the last they saw of him."

Several crews are searching for any clues. It's a big rescue mission to find Patrick. His truck was found but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

"We know that he wouldn't make mistakes like that just traversing a stream or a river, because we talked about it a lot." the dad said.

"Apparently, with no roadblocks, he thought the water was the surface of the road."

In the meantime, this family is finding the strength to remain hopeful that Patrick will return home safe and sound.

"I keep calling his phone just to hear his voicemail," she said. "It’s all I got. I don't want to forget what he sounds like or what he looks like."

The family thanks the crews out there looking for Patrick. They have experienced tragedy before. They said that they lost their 4-month-old daughter after a heart defect.

