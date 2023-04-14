Family, friends and funnel cake: How one San Angelo food truck serves the community

This week's food truck Friday features Angelo's Best Funnel Cakes and Churros.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bianca Hernandez and her wife J.T. first became part of the food truck business back in late 2020-early 2021.

Back then, the couple overheard their friends' parents were getting rid of their business so the pair decided to purchase it over while also working full-time jobs.

Now three years later, Angelo's Best Funnel Cakes and Churros has continued to remain a staple in the San Angelo community.

"I don't feel like I'm a people person but I love interacting with my customers. They make it worthwhile," Bianca said.

"Even on the hottest days, even when it's crazy, I still try my best and smile no matter what," she added.

Bianca credits J.T. for coming up with unique menu items such as Cookies & Cream and The Bedrock, which "comes with strawberries with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the fruity pebbles cereal and strawberry syrup."

Typically, J.T. will search online for inspiration from other funnel cake companies but much of her creativity also comes from everyday life.

Previously, she has invented temporary funnel cake flavors using Thin Mints or even mango, tajin and chamoy.

Since first opening, the food truck has dealt with challenges mostly related to COVID and increased costs of funnel cake mix and cooking oils.

However, despite these difficulties, the couple accredits their families and the community to much of their success.

"It's a good feeling. It's a heartwarming feeling to know that our family has our back like that," the co-owner said.

In fact, Bianca and her father can typically be found together in the food truck while other family members will drive even an hour away to events like Big Lake 4th of July to show their support.

Bianca finds enjoyment running the business' social media accounts, cooking funnel cakes and connecting with local food trucks.

"Here in San Angelo, the small businesses, the way we support each other, it's a great feeling," she said.

From Paintbrush Alley Market Days to donating food to a friend in need of a liver donation to working closely alongside Pulgaso, Angelo's Best Funnel Cakes and Churros shows their continuous care for the community.